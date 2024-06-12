Intersectional protest of UNC Board leads to arrest of two leftist activists

An intersectional left-leaning group called the Southern Student Action Coalition recently backed two activists who were arrested for attempting to enter a University of North Carolina System Board of Governors meeting to protest changing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies

A large crowd of people in Raleigh were present at the May 23 Board of Governors meeting to oppose a vote to remove the pre-existing DEI policy for the UNC system.

In addition to protesting the vote on DEI, left-wing activists were also reportedly protesting to demand divestments from Israel.

Roughly 35 protesters were reportedly chanting, clapping, and sitting in the lobby outside of the meeting as officers told them to disperse.

This led to the arrest of two individuals, which prompted the Southern Student Action Coalition to respond by stating in an Instagram post: “STUDENTS ARRESTED AS UNC BOG GUTS DEI‼ Two Black students were BRUTALLY arrested after being denied entry to a ‘public’ UNC Board of Governors meeting this morning. The UNC System is a threat to student safety.”

Additionally, the group released a statement that read: “Today, the predominantly white UNC Board of Governors, appointed by the overwhelmingly white North Carolina General Assembly repealed a policy meant to support marginalized students and arrested two Black students who were unlawfully denied entry to the public meeting where the vote was being conducted.”

“It is clear that they are actively trying to silence Black voices and overturn any advancements from the Civil Rights movement,” the group continued.

In a separate Instagram post that featured images of the arrested protesters and police, the Southern Student Action Coalition wrote: “SHAME‼ POLICE SHUT DOWN JAIL BECAUSE 2 PROTESTERS WERE ARRESTED MILES AWAY – CITING A ‘THREAT TO THE BUILDING’, REFUSED TO LET PEOPLE ONTO PUBLIC PROPERTY TO PROVIDE JAIL SUPPORT. AFTER REOPENING, AN ARMY OF MILITARIZED COPS GATHERED TO INTIMIDATE THE PEOPLE WHO CAME TO PROVIDE LOVE & SUPPORT TO THOSE WHO WERE BRUTALLY ARRESTED YESTERDAY!”



The group also called out Gene Davis of the board of governors in another post as a response to his statement: “I dream of a tomorrow that is ever more wonderfully diverse.”

“! F the UNC Board of Organized Greed ! ! F Interim General Lee Roberts ! Gene Davis also supports chancellor Lee Roberts’ (who wont say equity and inclusion) ‘approach’ to DEI. Insane,” the post read.

According to its Instagram account, the Southern Student Action Coalition aims for “intersectional, intergenerational, and anti-imperialist action, rooted in the South’s progressive history. UNC & BEYOND!”

Campus Reform has contacted the UNC System for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.