'Intersectional' student center at University of New Hampshire to hold 'Sacred Sexuality' workshop in celebration of Pride Month

The University of New Hampshire is currently celebrating student “Pride Month,” which includes events promoting “Gender Affirming Care” and a workshop on “Sacred Sexuality.”

The university’s Aulbani J. Beauregard Center for Equity, Justice and Freedom recently promoted Pride Month events on Instagram, since schools oftentimes observe the occasion in April when students are still on campus.

The school’s celebration of LGBT-identifying students began on April 1 with a “Kickoff & Community Gathering” in the late afternoon, which was followed by an evening event dedicated to “Gender Affirming Care.” The latter evening event was also led by UNH Alliance and Trans UNH, two student groups dedicated to LGBT causes.

Later in the month, the university’s Health and Wellness Center will host a workshop at the Hamel Recreation Center on “Sacred Sexuality,” which will study the “Lineages of Pleasure, Sexuality, and Spirit.”

According to the event description, students will explore “the intersection of spirituality, sexuality, and pleasure — particularly in relation to LGBTQIA+ experience — guiding participants toward deeper self-awareness and connection.”

Participating faculty and students will try to understand “the broader concept of sexuality” in a traditional and cultural context, using “reflection, discussion, and interactive, spirit-centered activities.”

“Beginning with an intention-setting ritual and lineage introductions, participants will consider their relationship to spirit and how that relationship is reflexively shaped by their embodiment of sexuality, examine inherited beliefs, and explore pleasure as a sacred lineage,” the description continues.

Other UNH Pride Month events include “Pride and Pancakes,” a “LGBTQ History Meeting,” a workshop on “LGBTQ+ Pride and Allyship in Social Work” and an ‘Open Mic Night.’

According to its website, the Beauregard Center serves as “an intersectional student center,” and partners “with students from historically excluded and underserved backgrounds and ally students to empower their social and academic growth.”

Campus Reform contacted the University of New Hampshire and the Beauregard Center for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.