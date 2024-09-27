Iowa Board of Regents reviews universities' DEI programs following new state law

The Iowa Board of Regents is currently reviewing the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies and programs of public universities in the state to ensure compliance with anti-DEI legislation that the state passed in May.

Regent Sherry Bates explained that the board is attempting to fully comply with the anti-DEI law before the end of the year, as reported by by the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

“These requirements do not take effect until July 1, 2025,” Bates stated, “however, we have set a deadline of Dec. 31 to complete our work, and I want to reiterate that we will complete our work by Dec. 31.”

Campus Reform has reported that Iowa State University disbanded its DEI office in the wake of the legislation and that the University of Iowa rebranded its own DEI office.

The Board of Regents, according to Bates, is “conducting a unit-by-unit analysis, identifying those DEI units, programs and positions that are provided for by law or accreditation and those that require additional review and potential action.”

Bates has said that some current programs at public universities in the state have been seen as going “too far.”

“We are aware there have been instances, events or programs that can be perceived as going too far,” Bates said. “As we learn of them, we review them in the light of the law and address them appropriately. That has been our practice in the past and will continue to be our practice in the future.”

For instance, as noted by The Gazette, the University of Iowa currently has a video entitled “Grounding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” which was used in orientation this fall and expressed a commitment to DEI.

“Iowa values the robust exchange of ideas in an inclusive environment in which everyone has the ability to be successful,” the video reportedly states. “Some of you may think that these are words universities use to make them look appealing. But we hope that throughout your time at Iowa, you will experience how our community values diversity, equity and inclusion and just how committed we are to your overall success.”

“Identities that have systematically advantaged us are called privileged identities,” the video asserts. “Everyone has privileged identities of some kind. Having privilege doesn’t mean that your life is easier. But it does mean that there are less systemic obstacles related to the identity for you to overcome.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and Northern Iowa University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.