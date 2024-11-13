Iowa senators call upon FBI, DOJ to consider designating SJP groups as foreign agents

Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa have called upon the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate campus organizations with links to Hamas.

On Oct. 8, the senators wrote to Attorney General Merck Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to express their concerns about “foreign-aligned influence” on college campuses from groups like the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP).

“Today, we write to express serious concern about potential foreign-aligned influence on U.S. college campuses by the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP), which claims to support hundreds of Palestine solidarity organizations, including Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapters at our nation’s colleges and universities,” the senators said, noting the various pro-Hamas statements released by SJP chapters following the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

“The introduction of hostile foreign adversaries into domestic political discussion is especially of issue when it is fueling an alarming rise in antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment,” the senators continued, expressing concerns about Hamas and Iran likely having “infiltrated U.S. college campuses across the United States.”

“The public reporting appears to indicate that NSJP and related chapters may fit into the [Foreign Agents Registration Act] definition of ‘publicity agent,’ at minimum, and its conduct, among other activity, may constitute a public relations effort designed to impact U.S. public opinion in favor of a foreign principal, which would meet FARA’s definition of political activities,” they added.

Ernst and Grassley concluded their letter by calling upon the FBI and DOJ to “fully determine whether NSJP and SJP chapters should register as foreign agents under FARA and the extent of Hamas and Iran’s potential involvement.”

This is not the first time that either senator has made efforts to combat college anti-Semitism.

In July, Ernst and Grassley introduced the Restoring Civility on Campus Act in response to numerous accounts of anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses following Oct. 7.

“Frankly, our academic leaders shouldn’t need direction from Congress to protect students and take swift action against civil rights violations – but, evidently, they do,” Grassley stated at the time. “Our universities and education officials must do more to combat antisemitism. I’m glad to advance this important measure with my colleagues.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Senators Ernst and Grassley for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.