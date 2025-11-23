Iowa State Board of Education finalizes pro-life curriculum rules, removes gender identity protections

The Iowa State Board of Education has approved key rule changes to enforce several new education laws, including mandates on pro-life instruction, removal of gender identity protections, and expanded abuse investigation authority.

One major focus was Senate File 175, which requires public schools to teach fetal development in human growth and development classes from grades 5 through 12. The curriculum must include videos or graphics showing prenatal life starting at fertilization, and materials must not come from any organization connected to abortion services.

[RELATED: Iowa Board of Regents considering policy to increase viewpoint diversity in classroom]

Additional required topics for younger students include self-esteem, stress management, and domestic abuse, while middle school students must also receive instruction on preventing sexually transmitted diseases.

According to KCCI, public comment session on these rules is scheduled for Dec. 30, after which the board will vote on final adoption.

The board also implemented rules to comply with a law that removes “gender identity” from the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Under the new guidance, public schools must update official documents to replace “gender identity” with “gender theory” and exclude it from diversity-related policies.

[RELATED: Iowa State fires employee who said Charlie Kirk is ‘rotting in hell’]

The law has drawn strong criticism from progressive groups, but supporters say it reinforces parental rights and ensures schools prioritize academics over political ideology.

The board also approved rules to enforce a law that authorizes the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to investigate abuse cases involving students. HHS will intervene if the incident involves physical or sexual abuse by a school employee, volunteer, or vendor, and occurs during school hours or at a school-related activity. If abuse is confirmed, the law requires school boards to fire the offender.

These rules will take effect Jan. 14.