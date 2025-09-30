Iowa State fires employee who said Charlie Kirk is 'rotting in hell'

Iowa State University (ISU) fired an employee after she appeared to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination on social media, writing “…this jack*ss got what was coming, and I’m happy he’s rotting in hell now.”

Financial aid advisor at @IowaStateU



“This jackass got what was coming and I’m happy he’s rotting in hell”



.@IowaStateU any comment? pic.twitter.com/BKWjxI9vGe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2025

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen wrote in a Sept. 23 termination letter that the university found the employee’s conduct “caused, and is reasonably likely to continue to cause, significant disruption, harm, and adverse impact to the efficient and effective operations of the university.”

The university president stated that Caitlyn Spencer, an ISU financial aid advisor, acknowledged the university code of conduct when she was hired but violated her “ethical obligations” of employment.

“Where a public employee’s speech creates significant disruption to the efficient and effective operation of the public entity, they may be held accountable,” the university stated.

State Rep. Taylor Collins, chairman of the Iowa House Higher Education Committee, posted the termination letter on X.

“Assassination culture will not be tolerated on Iowa’s college campuses. Other university employees who advocate for violence against those of differing political views will be dealt with accordingly,” Collins wrote.

Assassination culture will not be tolerated on Iowa’s college campuses. Other university employees who advocate for violence against those of differing political views will be dealt with accordingly. pic.twitter.com/7WvijKAsh2 — Rep. Taylor Collins (@TaylorCollinsIA) September 25, 2025

The university’s decision follows a Sept. 17 Iowa Board of Regents directive ordering the state’s three public universities to investigate potential conduct violations in social media posts by employees.

“The universities were further directed to place all employees subject to investigation on administrative leave, or have them removed from the classroom, and authorized the university presidents to take immediate action regarding any employee found to have violated board policy,” a memo from the university stated.

The board’s policy section Chapter 4.2 affirms employees’ rights to personal expression but states the institution “may be obligated to act to prevent harm to the university, our campus community, and its mission.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also condemned controversial statements from faculty about Kirk’s assassination, reportedly writing in a letter to the Board of Regents, “Public employees who make public comments condoning the murder of a person for expressing their political views should be terminated.”

Campus Reform has contacted Iowa State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

