Iowa State University offers ‘Anti-Capitalist Personal Finance’ by ‘non-binary Filipinix’ activist

Iowa State University is offering an upcoming “Anti-Capitalist Personal Finance” lecture.

The event, which is co-sponsored by the school’s Women’s and Gender Studies Program and the Committee on Lectures (which is funded by the Student Government, according to the lecture page), will take place on April 21.

The discussion will be hosted by Leo Aquino, a “non-binary Filipinx writer, journalist, and financial coach” who works on “financial literacy and empowerment for queer and trans communities.”

Aquino is the founder of “Queer & Trans Wealth, an initiative dedicated to increasing economic empowerment and collective liberation.”

Aquino’s financial strategies are “rooted in their commitment to uplifting BIPOC and LGBTQ+ stories.”

One initiative offered by “Queer and Trans Wealth” is “free financial coaching for people who are directly affected” by President-Elect Donald Trump’s election victory, such as “Queer & trans people who live in states where anti-trans legislation has been passed or introduced” and “Trans people who are saving for gender-affirming surgery.”

Other services include “1:1 coaching services through an anti-capitalist lens” that can cost up to $375, as well as paying Aquino to speak about “How to create a budget & crowdfunding campaign for gender-affirming surgeries” and “Underearning in the LGBTQ community,” among other topics.

Aquino admits to having so-called “class privilege.” Aquino founded “Queer and Trans Wealth” to “help our community build and redefine wealth outside capitalism.”

Though Aquino’s pronouns are listed as “they” elsewhere on the website, Aquino’s “about me” page refers to Aquino as “he.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Aquino and Iowa State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.