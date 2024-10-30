Iowa universities have redirected over $2 million away from DEI offices

An anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Iowa law appears to be succeeding in reducing the prevalence of DEI within the state’s three public universities.

As noted by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the Iowa Board of Regents released a report on Tuesday that says $2.1 million has been redirected away from DEI-based programs and offices.

The changes come after Governor Kim Reynolds signed S.F. 2435 into law in May, which sets restrictions on Iowa universities from opening or maintain DEI offices. However, the law will not go into full effect until July.

Staff members of the board have reportedly been working with Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa, and the University of Iowa to help ensure compliance with the law.

In November, a board DEI Study Report presented various recommendations against DEI practices at the state’s public universities.

Suggestions included ”Restructure the central, university-wide DEI offices to eliminate any DEI functions that are not necessary for compliance or accreditation,” ”Review all college, department, or unit-level DEI positions to determine whether DEI-specific job responsibilities are necessary for compliance, accreditation or student and employee support services,” and ensure that ”No employee, student, applicant, or campus visitor is required to submit a DEI statement or be evaluated based on participation in DEI initiatives, unless the position is required for DEI-related compliance or accreditation.”

Regent Sherry Bates indicated last month that the board is working to ensure full compliance with S.F. 2435 by the end of this year.

“These requirements do not take effect until July 1, 2025, however, we have set a deadline of Dec. 31 to complete our work, and I want to reiterate that we will complete our work by Dec. 31,” Bates reportedly stated.

In recent years, Republican-led states like Florida under Governor Ron DeSantis have been at the forefront of opposing DEI at public colleges and universities.

Florida International University recently removed over 20 DEI-based courses from its core curriculum in order to adhere to S.B. 266. The law stipulates that “general education core courses may not distort significant historical events or include a curriculum that teaches identity politics … or is based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”