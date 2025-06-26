'Iran will never die': USF professor praises regime, blasts critics

A University of South Florida (USF) professor criticized U.S. strikes on Iran by posting pro-Iran messages on social media.

Mohsen Milani, a USF professor of politics and executive director of the Center for Strategic and Diplomatic Studies, made the pro-Iran comments in Farsi while the war between Israel and Iran has been ongoing.

Following the announcement of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, Milani took to X on Tuesday, saying that, “Every war has a winner and a loser. The loser is the shameless Iran-seller who didn’t even condemn the attack on Iran and wrote and spoke with disgrace to weaken their country.”

هر جنگی برنده و بازنده دارد.⁰بازنده، سیه‌روی ایران‌ فروشی‌ست که حتی حمله به ایران را محکوم نکرد و با حقارت برای تضعیف کشورش نوشت و سخن گفت.⁰برنده، ایران‌دوستی‌ست که بی‌قید و شرط از وطنش دفاع کرد. — Mohsen Milani (@milanimohsen) June 24, 2025

“The winner is the patriot who unconditionally defended their homeland,” continued Milani’s statement.

On June 13, when Israel launched its first strikes against Iran, Milani posted a message on X to Iran, writing, “Condolences to Iran and Iran-lovers! Iran can be attacked, but Iran will never die.”

تسلیت به ایران و ایران‌دوستان! به ایران می‌توان حمله کرد، اما ایران هرگز نخواهد مرد. — Mohsen Milani (@milanimohsen) June 13, 2025

Milani also responded to a 2023 post of an Islamic professor who said that “Iran will never be alone,” where Milani responded by saying, “This tweet is from a year and a half ago, but today it holds true more than ever. Take a look.”

این توییت 👇مال یک سال و نیم قبل است ولی امروز بیشتر از همیشه مصداق دارد. نگاه کنید https://t.co/4LgyOnplg7 — Mohsen Milani (@milanimohsen) June 21, 2025

On June 15, Milani made another comment, stating, “In these few days of war against Iran, a bitter truth has become clear: a portion of the paid opposition, which has turned into a proxy force for foreign governments, is so intoxicated by the dream of overthrowing the Islamic Republic and the fantasy of power that they consider the complete destruction of Iran an acceptable, even necessary, price.”

در این چند روز جنگ علیه ایران، یک حقیقت تلخ روشن شد: بخشی از اپوزیسیون پول بگیر که به نیروی نیابتی دولت‌های خارجی تبدیل شده‌اند، چنان مست سودای سرنگونی جمهوری اسلامی و رؤیای قدرت‌اند که ویرانی کامل ایران را نیز بهای قابل قبول و حتی لازم می‌دانند. وطن‌فروشی که شاخ‌ و دم ندارد. — Mohsen Milani (@milanimohsen) June 15, 2025

“Treason doesn’t come with horns and a tail,” Milani concluded in that message.

On June 20, Milani criticized Iranians who support operations against Iran’s government, which translated to, “The spirit of Cyrus the Great, this superhuman figure of Iran’s history, is in anguish over the attack on the homeland and the betrayal by some Iranians against it.”

روح کوروش بزرگ، این اَبَرمرد تاریخ ایران، از حمله به میهن و خیانت برخی ایرانیان به آن در رنج است. — Mohsen Milani (@milanimohsen) June 20, 2025

Milani also offered commentary about President Trump’s statements about damage in Israel following Iranian attacks, stating that, “Until complete information about the extent of the damage to both sides is available, which it isn’t, one should analyze war and ceasefire with humility and caution.”

آقای ترامپ: «اسرائیل ضربه خیلی سختی خورد. وای، آن موشک‌های بالستیک خیلی از ساختمان‌ها را نابود کردند.»

تا زمانی که اطلاعات کامل از میزان خسارت‌ها به هر دو طرف در دست نباشد، که نیست، باید با فروتنی و احتیاط درباره جنگ و آتش‌بس تحلیل کرد. — Mohsen Milani (@milanimohsen) June 25, 2025

Campus Reform has previously reported on separate instances where educators in the United States have expressed pro-Iran stances following the beginning of the conflict between Iran and Israel.

For example, a former Yale professor, who was previously fired for allegations of being connected to a designated terrorist organization, made comments on X encouraging Iran to perform strikes on U.S. military bases.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of South Florida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.