Israeli researcher sues Stanford, says he was targeted for being Jewish and Israeli

Dr. Shay Laps, an Israeli chemist and postdoctoral researcher, filed a lawsuit against Stanford University, alleging he was subjected to anti-Semitic discrimination and retaliation during his time at the university.

According to the complaint filed in federal court on July 10, Laps joined Stanford’s School of Medicine in April 2024 to work on advanced diabetes research. The lawsuit claims that soon after his arrival, Laps faced hostility from colleagues, particularly a lab staffer who allegedly ostracized him, interfered with his research, and tried to sabotage his work.

After raising concerns about workplace hostility, Laps claims his lab supervisor falsely accused him of misconduct and pressured him to leave his position. When Laps sought help from Stanford leadership, the university allegedly dismissed him and blocked a prestigious research grant he had secured.

Laps asserts that this treatment was directly related to his Jewish faith and Israeli nationality.

“Plaintiff was subjected to discrimination and harassment by Stanford on the basis of his Jewish identity and Israeli national origin,” the lawsuit contends. “Plaintiff was treated differently by Stanford because he is Jewish and Israeli.”

The complaint also details broader allegations about Stanford’s campus environment, describing it as pervaded by anti-Semitism, especially after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. Laps alleges that Stanford tolerated anti-Semitic incidents and failed to protect Jewish students and staff.

According to an online biography, Laps has made significant contributions to scientific research and received multiple awards recognizing him for academic excellence.

In a statement provided to Campus Reform, a Stanford University spokesperson acknowledged the lawsuit and denied the allegations it contains.

“Stanford takes any allegation of antisemitism very seriously,” the spokesperson stated. “In this instance and based on all the allegations that Dr. Laps reported directly to the institution, a thorough internal investigation found that they were unsubstantiated.”

Campus Reform has reported that, in March, the U.S. Department of Education issued a warning letter to 60 colleges, including Stanford, about potential consequences for failing to address anti-Semitism.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wrote at the time. “University leaders must do better.”

In May, Campus Reform also reported that a dozen anti-Israel protesters faced felony vandalism and conspiracy to trespass charges after a demonstration at Stanford last year.

“There is a bright line between making a point and committing a crime,” Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen stated about the case. “These defendants crossed the line into criminality when they broke into those offices, barricaded themselves inside, and started a calculated plan of destruction.”