ISU faculty member says school ‘finding loopholes’ to keep DEI alive

An official at Iowa State University’s (ISU) has been caught on video admitting that the school was finding ways to keep Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts alive.

In the video, published by the watchdog group Accuracy in Media, Dr. Susan Harper told an undercover investigator, “We are finding the loopholes in the laws.”

Harper described spreading DEI efforts quietly through other university offices, noting, “It may not be your job description to be doing the work but you’re doing the work by supporting students.”

[RELATED: University of Iowa official secretly filmed admitting DEI survives law, board directives]

“We are finding ways to be in compliance with the law and still do the work that needs to be done,” she added, explaining that some programs had been shifted rather than cut. “If they’re gonna light the hoops on fire, let’s take the game to them,” she said.

As of publication, Harper is listed on ISU’s website under “Affiliate Faculty.”

In a statement provided to The Gazette, ISU spokeswoman Angie Hunt observed the video had no date stamp and said the official’s position has been removed.

“Based on the location and the nature of the conversation, it appears to have been filmed approximately a year ago, prior to the Board of Regents’ December 31 deadline for compliance,” Hunt stated.

“The position of director, which was held by the employee when the video was filmed, was eliminated in December 2024,” she said. “We have taken actions, approved by the Iowa Board of Regents, to achieve compliance with recent laws and directives.”

Campus Reform has reported that two University of Iowa employees recently confirmed that DEI efforts persist on campus despite a state law banning them.

Cory Lockwood, senior associate director of the Iowa Memorial Union, said, “There’s DEI work happening,” adding that terms like “belonging” and “community” replaced DEI language “because of our state legislature.”

[RELATED: Democrat lawmakers threaten Harvard with oversight over possible Trump settlement deal]

Lockwood emphasized, “You’ll see words like belonging, community … we still have cultural centers here.”

Another employee, Andrea Tinoco, assistant director of Leadership and Student Organization Development, stated, “We’re still going to talk about DEI. We’re still going to do all the DEI things.”

“It still exists: DEI and student organizations and all of that,” Tinoco noted, explaining DEI efforts continue under new labels like “civic engagement.” Both employees have been placed on administrative leave, and the state attorney general has launched an investigation.

Campus Reform has contacted Iowa State University and Accuracy in Media for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.