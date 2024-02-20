Ivy League schools get rid of deans' lists, say they cause too much 'stress and anxiety'

Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania both eliminated their deans’ lists, arguing they’re unnecessary and cause stress for students.

As reported by Inside Higher Ed, the University of Pennsylvania ended the practice of honoring students with high grades last spring.

Karen Detlefsen, vice provost for education at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote that they found that the list doesn’t reflect the totality of a student’s academic achievements.

“This decision is the culmination of extensive consultations over several years across the Penn community, including with undergraduate student leaders, in response to the shared belief that a Dean’s List designation does not reflect the breadth and evolution of students’ academic achievements over the course of their education at Penn,” Detlefsen wrote.

[RELATED: Harvard faculty group backtracks after sharing ‘despicable’ anti-semitic instagram post]

Cornell University Vice President for Undergraduate Education Lisa Nishii told the outlet that the deans’ lists were believed to have caused too much stress.

“It was believed that having many types of awards based solely on grades exacerbates stress and anxiety for students, perpetuates an obsession with grades, and makes students feel that they are in competition with each other,” Nishii wrote. “Students’ obsession with grades can impact their choice of courses and make them less likely to take risks in their course selections. A more measured approach affords recognition for academic achievement but does not promote an undue and constant emphasis on grades.”

[RELATED: New audio reveals whistleblower prof’s efforts to resist race-based hiring practices]

Brown University abolished deans’ lists in the late 1960s and Harvard University ended the practice in 2002, according to the news outlet.

Columbia University told Inside Higher Ed it is reevaluating whether it should maintain a dean’s list.



