Ivy League schools partnered with terror-linked anti-Israel group sanctioned by U.S. government

Multiple Ivy League schools have partnered with a pro-Palestine organization that the U.S. Department of Treasury recently added to its list of terror supporters.

The organization, called the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, is based in the West Bank. On its website, Addameer asserts that it is a “Palestinian non-governmental, civil institution that works to support Palestinian political prisoners held in Israeli and Palestinian prisons.”

Created in 1991, the group says it “offers free legal aid to political prisoners, advocates their rights at the national and international level, and works to end torture and other violations of prisoners’ rights.”

[RELATED: CUNY, Georgetown, Berkeley presidents called to testify before House committee over campus anti-Semitism]

However, according to the Treasury Department, “Addameer has long supported and is affiliated with the PFLP [Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine],” which is a Palestinian terror organization.

On June 10, the Treasury Department designated Addameer as “being owned, controlled, or directed by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the PFLP.”

According to the nonprofit organization NGO Monitor, Addameer is an “affiliate” of PFLP, which itself has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., EU, and Canada. In 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Defense stated that Addameer itself is a “terror organization” due to its cooperation with PFLP.

“Three Addameer employees (Khalida Jarrar, Naser Abu Khdair, and Bashir Al-Kahiri) appeared on the PFLP list for the scheduled May 2021 Palestinian Legislative Elections,” NGO Monitor added.

Three Ivy League schools, Harvard University, Yale University, and Columbia University, have all partnered with Addameer, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

[RELATED: CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies official resigns after endorsing anti-Israel conspiracy theories]

In 2019, the group took part in an event at Columbia University, describing its initiative as follows: “Organizing an event by students from Columbia University shortly after their return from Palestine. The students used the information we gave them both during the brief and afterwards.”

In 2022, Addameer partnered with Harvard Law School’s International Human Rights Clinic on a report submitted to the United Nations that condemned Israel for perpetrating “apartheid.”

A clinic at Yale Law School also expressed support for the group, including by critiquing Israel for holding onto Palestinian prisoners; the clinic denounced Israel as an “occupying power.”

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University, Yale University, and Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.