Jewish orgs call on Northwestern president to resign over failure to handle anti-Semitism

Screenshot showing anti-Israel camp at Northwestern. Taken from X account of Mark Weyermuller.

A coalition of 16 organizations, including the Chicago Jewish Alliance, the Coalition Against Antisemitism at Northwestern, and the Combat Antisemitism Movement, have co-signed a statement demanding the removal of current Northwestern University President Michael Schill.



The statement opens: “Major Jewish organizations have united to demand the immediate removal of Northwestern University President Michael H. Schill and Board of Trustees Chair Peter J. Barris. This call comes in response to the controversial April 29, 2024 agreement between President Schill, Chair Barris, and pro-terror encampment leaders, whose protest has been critically compared by Congress to past Ku Klux Klan (KKK) rallies.”



The agreement referred to has been characterized by some as Northwestern “caving” to protesters, and included measures to support “visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk” and “provide immediate temporary space for MENA/Muslim students.”



[RELATED: Northwestern partnership with Al Jazeera still under microscope as outlet’s journalist accused of holding Israelis hostage]



The letter comes in the wake of President Schill’s testimony in Congress on May 23, which the coalition of organizations criticized as an example of the president’s lack of motivation to fight anti-Semitism on the campus of the Illinois school.



“President Schill’s testimony before Congress on May 23, 2024, underscored significant leadership challenges at Northwestern University,” the coalition continued. “Through his short tenure of less than two-years [sic], concerns regarding antisemitism, discrimination, racism and xenophobia have been repeatedly raised. Schill has neither enforced Northwestern’s Code of Conduct, nor proposed any credible solution to address these issues.”





Friday afternoon around 2pm at the pro-Palestinian protest at Northwestern University In Evanston, Illinois. Music and speakers on the northeast corner in front of the Deering Library. About 600 people on the field. Most left an hour later when rain started but still about 40… pic.twitter.com/8Jgl7g3pxZ — Mark Weyermuller (@publicpolicyman) April 26, 2024



The coalition cited Rep. Virginia Foxx’s statement about President Schill during the May 23 congressional hearing: “I’m appalled by the condescension and contempt you’ve shown for the committee and towards your own Jewish students. You’ve refused to answer basic questions on topics . . . you’ve given misleading answers that contradict the words of the agreement you signed.”



“President Schill’s Congressional testimony and prior public statements indicate inconsistencies regarding several critical issues, such as the status of the encampment, police availability to remove trespassers from university property, consultation with Jewish stakeholders, and funding received from Qatar,” the coalition declared.



The organizations concluded the open letter by asking that an “Independent Monitor” would fight anti-Semitism at the university to make up for the administration’s alleged inability or unwillingness to do so.



“The groups call for the appointment of an Independent Monitor (“Monitor”) to combat antisemitism at Northwestern,” the groups explained. “This Monitor, to be jointly selected by the Coalition Against Antisemitism at Northwestern (CAAN) and two leading Chicago-based Jewish organizations, would focus on resolving discriminatory complaints, enforcing policies, and coordinating training and education.”



[RELATED: Rep. Burgess Owens calls on Northwestern University president to resign: ‘We don’t need cowardice.’]



During his testimony before Congress, Schill stated that it would have been “impractical” to seek advice and consultation from Jewish students regarding the negotiations between Northwestern and the anti-Israel protestors at the school.



In response to questioning from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) during the hearing, Schill admitted that “Jewish and Israeli students were not consulted with respect to the agreement.”



Campus Reform has contacted Northwestern University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.