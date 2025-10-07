Jewish students afraid of hosting Oct. 7 event amid rising harassment, Palestinian 'vigil' planned for same day

Jewish students at William Paterson University say they are afraid to host an Oct. 7 memorial on campus, citing harassment from pro-Palestinian activists and a lack of support from administrators.

The planned remembrance of the Hamas terror attack on Israel coincides with a “Vigil for Palestine,” orchestrated by the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

Campus Reform has learned that many Jewish students no longer feel safe organizing pro-Israel events after repeated intimidation both online and in person.

One Jewish student said that during a remembrance event for kidnapped Israelis last May, a pro-Palestinian student threatened to “egg” and “kick [them] off campus for good.” Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute staff reportedly intervened to prevent an escalation before police arrived.

Since then, Jewish students have continued to face online harassment through anonymous social media apps like Yik Yak and Fizz.

In one example, students posted insults targeting pro-Israel peers, including one image of a student draped in an Israeli flag captioned, “what the f*** lol ... go inside.”

A recent thread from the anonymous Fizz app reviewed by Campus Reform included comments such as “get ts outta campus dawg” and “Where it at so I can break it,” apparently referencing an Israeli flag or display.

Students said they have asked for campus police presence at Jewish events but were reportedly told they must pay additional “fees” for protection. They also accuse the university of bias, claiming pro-Palestinian organizations are allowed to host more events and receive access to prime campus spaces.

The tension reflects broader unrest in nearby Paterson, New Jersey — where the city’s mayor, Andre Sayegh, recently called Paterson “the capital of Palestine in the United States of America.”

William Paterson University has not publicly addressed the students’ concerns or confirmed whether additional safety measures will be in place for the Oct. 7 anniversary.

Campus Reform has reached out to William Paterson University for comment and will update this story accordingly.