Jewish students sue GWU over alleged failure to address campus anti-Semitism

Jewish students at George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, D.C., recently filed a federal lawsuit against the school for allegedly failing to adequately address anti-Semitism on its campus.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit on May 22 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. In the suit they observe that, since GWU takes taxpayer dollars, the school must comply with Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by ensuring that all students can study “free from a hostile environment” without being discriminated against.

The suit documents nearly 200 pages worth of anti-Semitic incidents at GWU, including allegations of faculty members promoting anti-Israel rhetoric.

In one instance that the lawsuit highlights, a GWU student was featured on the school’s website despite having a public bio that stated “her intent to pursue a legal career as a ‘movement lawyer to protect and defend anti-imperialist, anti-Zionist, decarceral, and all communities fighting for Liberation.’”

Despite repeated complaints, including students being targeted based on religion and denied safe access to campus, the GWU administration failed to take meaningful disciplinary action, the complaint states.

“The failure of the GWU Board of Trustees and administration to respond to antisemitic discrimination has emboldened its perpetrators, and jeopardizes the safety, well-being, and educational opportunities of Jewish and Israeli students,” the lawsuit argues.

The plaintiffs also allege that entire departments at GWU have promoted anti-Zionism. They assert: “Through the present day, entire GWU academic departments continue to sponsor and invite their students to anti-Israel events that distort Jewish history and make false comparisons.”

In a statement to The Daily Wire, a spokesperson for GWU said the university is taking the concerns “extremely seriously” and will continue to eradicate anti-Semitism. “We condemn antisemitism in the strongest terms and have taken, and continue to take, robust action to support our Jewish and Israeli students and community,” the spokesperson said.

In August, the GWU administration was forced to suspend two pro-Palestine groups, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), due to violations of school policy. Shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israel, GWU’s SJP chapter advocated “liberation of our homeland” by “any means necessary.”

In November, professors at GWU formed a Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP) group to support the anti-Israel students in their critique of the perceived “genocide” in Gaza. As Campus Reform has reported, FJP groups have been tied to increases in anti-Semitism, including violence against Jewish students.

Campus Reform has contacted George Washington University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.