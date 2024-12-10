Jewish University of Michigan regent targeted AGAIN by anti-Israel activists, has home vandalized by radicals

A University of Michigan regent who was previously targeted by radicals has recently had his home vandalized and defaced.

Jordan Acker, member of the university’s Board of Regents, woke up abruptly early Monday morning when he heard glass breaking, he told CNN.

Outside, he saw that someone destroyed windows at his house and wrote what he called “messages about Palestine with a Hamas upside triangle” on his wife’s car, including “Divest” and “Free Palestine,” CNN reported.

The inverted red triangle has come to be used by many anti-Israel activists, as the symbol is used to “identify, harass, and target Israelis and Jews, glorify Hamas’ terror, and call for increased violence against the Jewish people,” according to the American Jewish Committee. The triangle, which has been called a “symbol of hate,” started gaining popularity after the Oct. 7 massacre, when Hamas used it for “marking Israeli military targets.”

Acker said: “As a public official, you expect a certain level of criticism – even protests – but this is not protest, this is terrorism. . . . This has nothing to do with the First Amendment, has nothing to do with Palestine, nothing to do with Israel and everything to do with trying to harass and intimidate Jews. And this Jew will not be intimidated by it,” CNN wrote.

The University of Michigan condemned the vandalism, saying it is a “clear act of antisemitic intimidation.”

The university’s statement added that it “condemns these criminal acts in the strongest possible terms. They are abhorrent and, unfortunately, just the latest in a number of incidents where individuals have been harassed because of their work on behalf of the university. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We call on our community to come together in solidarity and to firmly reject all forms of bigotry and violence.”

The vandalism incident comes after Acker told anti-Israel activists that the school will “never” cut off ties to the Jewish state.

This is not the first time that Acker found himself in the crosshairs of anti-Israel radicals.

In June, Acker’s law firm was vandalized with red graffitied messages such as “Divest or F*** Off” and “Free Palestine.” At the time, Acker stated his belief that the harassment was meant “not just to intimidate me, but to also intimidate the community that lives here.”

Acker was also harassed in May, when he announced that “[a]round 4:40 A.M., a masked intruder came to the door of my family’s home with a list of demands, including defunding the police. My three daughters were asleep in their beds, and thankfully unaware of what transpired.”

When asked for comment, the University of Michigan referred Campus Reform to its previously published statement.

Campus Reform has reached out to Jordan Acker for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.