JOB ALERT: Campus Reform Media Director

About the Organization

Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, is America’s leading site for college news. As a conservative watchdog to the nation’s higher education system, Campus Reform exposes leftist bias and abuse on the nation’s college campuses. Our team of professional journalists works alongside student activists and student journalists to report on the conduct and misconduct of campus administrators, faculty, and students. Campus Reform holds itself to rigorous journalism standards and strives to present each story with accuracy, objectivity, and public accountability.

About the Position

Campus Reform is hiring a Media Director for its campus news website. This role involves a mix of editorial and operational responsibilities, including brand management, social media strategy, correspondent recruitment, and student training via the Young Journalists program. The Media Director is also expected to represent Campus Reform on local and national television, radio, and podcast interviews. This is a senior-level role that reports to the Editor in Chief and manages approximately three to five individuals.

This is a full-time, in-office position based in Arlington, VA. Once established, there will be an option to work from home up to twice a week.

Essential Functions

Ensure website and social media content aligns with Campus Reform’s brand and style

Support the Editor in Chief with public relations initiatives and media placement efforts

Track education policy, news, and events

Recruit and train freelance correspondents in print and broadcast journalism skills

Represent Campus Reform in national and local media interviews

Requirements

3-8+ years of professional work experience in media, journalism, or communications

Ability to be accessible in the evenings and weekends as the news cycle demands

Strong writing and editing skills

Management skills

Ability to communicate effectively on camera

Proficiency in identifying and producing newsworthy content

Strict adherence to journalism rules and ethics

A strong understanding of conservative politics and Campus Reform’s mission

Ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Avid consumer of national news

Philosophical alignment with and passion for Campus Reform’s mission

Desired Skills

Experience reporting on higher education issues

Experience in broadcast media

Previous project management experience

To Apply

Qualified candidates should submit the following application materials (in order) in one PDF document:

Cover letter describing your interest in the position and Campus Reform’s mission, as well as your salary requirements

Resume

A 100-150-word analysis of a news story related to Campus Reform’s beat that is occurring during the week you apply

Applications should be submitted to Talent Market via this link.

Questions can be directed to Bailey Drouant, Outreach Manager at Talent Market, who is managing the search: bailey@talentmarket.org.

