JOB ALERT: Communications Associate at Network of enlightened Women

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the Role

In the Communications Associate role, you will have the opportunity to grow NeW through digital marketing and media alongside an experienced team and work with top conservative female leaders around the country.

This person will be responsible for growing NeW’s online presence and building NeW’s brand through drafting a variety of materials for different audiences including social media content, graphics, video content, published materials such as flyers and brochures, and swag. The Communications Associate will write, design, and post content on Instagram, X/Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms. The Communications Associate will review analytics and adjust content and ads to grow NeW. This person will also provide materials and trainings for chapters.

This communications role will work with the communications team in growing NeW’s brand and setting NeW up as the “go to” source for the perspective of conservative young women.

The Communications Associate will report to the Communications Manager. This is a virtual role, and the Associate will be expected to work in Eastern Time.

Qualifications

0-2+ years of professional experience

Willingness to travel up to 15% – this number will vary, depending on the home location of the candidate and their specific skill set

Experience in media or communications through internships or other positions

Detail-oriented

Strong experience in managing projects and a track record of follow-through, growth, and success

Excellent communication skills with internal and external audiences

A strong work ethic and willingness to work in a fast-paced environment to achieve goals

Exceptional writing and editing skills

Ability to multitask and set priorities

Ability to work independently and effectively manage multiple projects, tasks, and deadlines

Demonstrated personal responsibility, accountability, honesty, and superb organizational skills

A creative mindset

Strong Microsoft office skills

Experience in Canva, Adobe Photoshop, Instagram reels, and other social media platforms

A positive attitude and spirit of collaboration

Demonstrated understanding of and strong commitment to the mission of NeW

A bachelor’s degree (ideally in communications, public relations, journalism, or related field)

About the Organization

The Network of enlightened Women (NeW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the nation’s premier organization for conservative university women. With chapters on campuses across the country as well as young professional chapters, NeW educates, equips, and empowers women to be principled leaders for a free society. Annually, NeW hosts a Leadership Retreat, professional development events, campus and community events, and online programming.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.