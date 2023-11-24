Opinion
JOB ALERT: Daily Caller Editorial Internship

The Daily Caller is offering a Spring 2024 Editorial Internship for individuals who are passionate about news, politics, and editorial work.

Campus Reform
November 24, 2023, 9:10 am ET

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements.

About the organization

The Daily Caller is a 24-hour online news publication founded by Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel. With over 20 million readers a month, it is a prominent platform in the world of news and politics, offering a fast-paced and exciting workplace in the heart of Washington, DC.

About the position

The Daily Caller is offering a Spring 2024 Editorial Internship for individuals who are passionate about news, politics, and editorial work.

Interns will have the opportunity to work closely with politically savvy editors and reporters, engaging in tasks such as background research, transcribing interviews, cleaning up copy, crafting headlines, and helping with social media posts. Additionally, interns will have the chance to write and publish their own pieces on the website, allowing them to create a portfolio of work.

This internship is ideal for those who are hardworking, motivated, knowledgeable about politics, able to handle multiple tasks, and have exceptional verbal and written communication skills. Creativity, resourcefulness, attention to detail, a positive attitude, and a strong desire to learn are also key qualities for this role.

The internship is located in Washington, DC.

Interns should be:

  • Hardworking and motivated.
  • Knowledgeable about politics.
  • Able to successfully handle multiple tasks at once.
  • Exceptional in verbal and written communication skills.
  • Creative and resourceful.
  • Detail-oriented.
  • Positive and have a strong desire to learn.

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to interns@dailycaller.com and avery@dailycaller.com.

