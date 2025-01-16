JOB ALERT: Events Assistant at American Enterprise Institute

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

The American Enterprise Institute (AEI) seeks a full-time, in-person events assistant to assist policy scholars and their staff with event planning and execution and help plan and produce special annual events. Qualified candidates should submit a resume, cover letter demonstrating their interest in AEI’s mission, and academic transcript. The anticipated start date for this position is as soon as possible.

Responsibilities

Work with AEI scholars and their staff to plan, coordinate, and manage logistics for in-person and virtual events.

Support the planning and execution of AEI’s annual black-tie gala and a multiday policy summit.

Assist with planning special events (including department, institutional, and donor events), which may include researching and coordinating with venues and engaging with vendors for food and beverages, lodging, transportation, and audiovisual needs.

Use various software platforms and systems to streamline processes and enhance efficiency across tasks.

Produce metrics reports and export, format, and present data.

Maintain the events webpage with updated and accurate information using WordPress.

Manage the events calendar; coordinate food and beverages, setup, and audiovisual needs; and ensure daily needs related to staff and scholar meetings are met.

Compose and disseminate event invitations, reminders, and follow-up emails via Marketo email marketing software.

Coordinate with AEI’s Design department on the design of event and conference materials.

Proactively develop new processes and refine existing processes to support team functionality and continuity.

Regularly support team members in their daily tasks.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree and an interest in public policy are required.

0 – 2 years of previous full-time work experience is required; previous internship experience in events, logistics, or communications is preferred.

Excellent technical skills are required.

Experience with data extraction, manipulation, and presentation is preferred.

Compensation

Compensation is based on a number of factors, including but not limited to: scope and responsibilities of the position; a candidate’s full-time, applicable work experience; key skills and qualifications; as well as internal and external market considerations. The salary range for this full-time, exempt position is $48,000 – $52,000. Salary is just one component of AEI’s total compensation package for employees.

Benefits

AEI offers generous benefits, including 18 days of paid leave (15 days of paid annual leave and 3 personal/floating holidays); 12 days of paid sick leave; paid family leave; medical and dental coverage, in addition to a health savings account; medical and dependent care FSA; a tuition assistance program of up to $5,200; life and disability insurance at no cost to employees; and a 403b retirement plan with a 12% contribution from AEI, among other benefits.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.