JOB ALERT: Events Coordinator at Tholos Foundation

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

Job Description

We are seeking a motivated and organized individual to assist the Vice President of Coalitions and Events. This position is ideal for a recent college graduate with an interest in event and conference planning, as well as the broader center-right movement, free markets, and individual liberty.

The Events Coordinator will report to the Vice President of Coalitions and Events. This position is based in-office in Washington, D.C.

Key Responsibilities

Assist in the planning and execution of events, conferences, and coalition meetings.

Provide administrative support to the VP, including scheduling, research, and communications.

Maintain and organize data using Excel and/or other project management tools.

Support the logistics of events from start to finish, ensuring that all aspects run smoothly.

Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to achieve event and coalition objectives.

Requirements

0+ years of experience in event planning (relevant internships or coursework preferred).

Interest in event and conference planning.

Alignment with the mission of the Tholos Foundation.

Ability to travel once a year to the Annual Conference.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Experience with Excel (required).

Knowledge of/interest in the center-right movement (required).

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, handle multiple tasks, and meet deadlines.

Strong communication skills and ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Compensation

The projected salary range for this role is $50,000-$60,000. This salary is contingent upon the specific skills and experience of the selected candidate.

About the Foundation

Founded in 1985 at the request of President Ronald Reagan, the Tholos Foundation is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to advancing the principles of economic liberty around the globe. We firmly believe that free markets, limited government, secure property rights, and the spirit of individual enterprise offer the most promising path to global prosperity, individual freedom, and a more peaceful world.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.