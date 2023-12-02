JOB ALERT: Headline USA Deputy Editor

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements.

About the organization

Headline USA is a conservative political news site based in Charlotte, NC, known for its engaging content and commitment to delivering news with a conservative perspective.

About the position

Headline USA is seeking a full-time Deputy Editor. This position is for on-site candidates in Charlotte, NC, and requires the ability to balance accepting and offering feedback and direction with grace and professionalism.

Responsibilities

As Deputy Editor, you will:

Demonstrate independence and initiative in generating story ideas and producing content.

Master the compositional basics of newswriting, grammar, AP style, and other language skills.

Edit and produce flawless copy, both in your own writing and in that of the freelancers you will regularly edit.

Edit bias out of syndicated wire content to align with the site’s tone and perspective.

Handle regular writing assignments (2-3 per day on average).

Edit and post freelance drafts and syndicated copy using a WordPress CMS.

Fill in for the editor when on leave.

Work outside of normal shift hours, as needed.

Compile headlines for email distribution, curate Disqus comments, post content on social media, and explore other content promotion methods.

Build and maintain a large social-media audience and promote content to other media.

Qualifications

Previous news-writing experience, preferably in the political field.

Ability to provide writing samples highlighting previous work.

Experience in building and maintaining a large social-media audience.

Experience in marketing or promoting content to other media.

Knowledge of basic multimedia/graphic design, basic HTML coding, and conservative issues.

This position is an excellent opportunity for individuals passionate about conservative news and looking to make a significant impact in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

To apply, visit conservativejobs.com.