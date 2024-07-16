JOB ALERT: Leadership Institute Career Programs Training Coordinator

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the Organization

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton C. Blackwell, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media.

The Institute offers more than 50 types of training schools, workshops, and seminars; a free employment placement service; and a national field program that trains conservative students to organize campus groups.

Since 1979, LI has trained more than 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute’s unique college campus network has grown to more than 2,300 conservative campus groups and newspapers.

About the Position

The Leadership Institute is seeking a Career Programs Training Coordinator. The Coordinator routinely seeks out and recruits participants to various Leadership Institute DC-based training programs. They will continuously communicate with participants who have questions about the programs and encourage their attendance at Leadership Institute training.

The ideal candidate will possess event management experience and 3-5 years of professional experience. Equivalent experience in internships or volunteer experience in areas specific to events, marketing, or human resources will be considered. It is highly desirable that the candidate will be able to represent the Leadership Institute in a professional manner as they will develop new networks throughout the country to recruit attendees for online and DC-area trainings.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Work with other divisions to provide support for upcoming training programs

Recruit attendees and advocate for Leadership Institute trainings

Manage attendee correspondence and answer questions about programs

Prepare materials and event preparations including classroom and catering setup

Assist with projects as needed

Requirements

Applicants should be the epitome of professionalism and be able to prioritize in a fast-paced environment, work independently or with others, possess the ability to market and recruit attendees, have strong public speaking skills, and be very personable. To perform this job successfully, an individual must be highly organized, detail-oriented, and be able to manage multiple projects at once.

Why Choose LI?

This position offers the opportunity to be part of a dynamic team dedicated to training the next generation of conservative leaders. The Leadership Institute’s Career Programs Training Coordinator will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the Institute’s training programs, helping to build a strong network of conservative activists and professionals across the country.

To Apply

For more information about the Leadership Institute and to apply for the Career Programs Training Coordinator position, please visit here.