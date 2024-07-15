JOB ALERT: Leadership Institute Fall 2024 Internship Program

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the Organization

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton C. Blackwell, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media.

The Institute offers more than 50 types of training schools, workshops, and seminars; a free employment placement service; and a national field program that trains conservative students to organize campus groups.

Since 1979, LI has trained more than 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute’s unique college campus network has grown to more than 2,300 conservative campus groups and newspapers.

About the Position

Jump-start your career in politics! Join the Leadership Institute staff team as a fall 2024 intern. The internship will run from September 9, 2024, through December 13, 2024.

This intensive program allows you to gain professional experience in a real working environment, further your knowledge of the conservative movement, and sharpen your skills for future success. Leadership Institute interns receive free housing, an $825 monthly stipend, priority access to the Institute’s Employment Placement Service, free tuition to all Leadership Institute schools and workshops, weekly private lunches and dinners with conservative VIPs, and the opportunity to build public policy references.

For more information, please visit us on the web by clicking here.

To apply, please submit a resume, cover letter, and a letter of recommendation through Conservative Jobs. Incomplete applications will not be taken into consideration. Cover letters and letters of recommendation should be addressed to the Intern Program Coordinator, Arin Steiner.

The Leadership Institute’s intern program offers successful applicants the opportunity to work on projects of high responsibility in one of the Leadership Institute’s departments such as Digital Training, Professional Services, Development, Campus Reform, International Training, and more.

In addition to a full workload, interns receive personal mentorship; hosting conservative leaders at private dinners, tours of the historic Jamestown and Capitol Hill, access to LI trainings, and weekly book discussions.

An LI internship includes:

Free housing at the Sacher House, located a short, 10-minute walk from LI

$825 stipend per month

Free tuition to all LI trainings for one year

$200 book allowance to build your conservative library

Private dinners and lunches with conservative VIPs

Projects of high responsibility

Private resume and career consultations with LI’s Professional Services division

This program allows you to gain professional experience, further your knowledge of the conservative movement, and sharpen your skills for future success.