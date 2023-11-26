JOB ALERT: Leadership Institute Field Representative

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements.

The Leadership Institute seeks Field Representatives for the 2024-2025 Academic Year.

This position is for the 2024-2025 school year from. With five weeks of paid vacation in between the Fall and Spring semesters. Before employment all required training is compensated, and will begin in Arlington, VA in 2024.

If selected for the LI Field Representative program, you will travel to college campuses within your assigned region through the end of the academic year. At each college, you will recruit, train, and inspire students to promote and defend conservative principles on their campus.

This position is remote and based in an assigned state/region.

LI Field Representatives help students start conservative student organizations or publications on campus and provide them with the skills they need to help their group succeed.

Field Reps will receive a company card for approved travel and business expenses and receive per diem and paid mileage.





Field Representatives will earn the following:



$28,000 base salary

An Additional $6,890 per semester in overtime pay

$4,000 as a contract completion bonus to be paid in May

Two, semesterly performance bonuses of $3,000

Paid training

Travel costs covered

Tech stipend

100% employer paid HMO health insurance plan for employee and family

Employer HSA contribution; ability to contribute additional funds to HSA and FSA

100% employer paid vision plan for employee and family

100% employer paid dental plan for employee and family with optional low-cost orthodontics coverage upgrade

A 403(b)-retirement plan

Short-term disability insurance, long-term disability insurance, $50,000 life insurance plan.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) eligible employer

Access to all Institute training and career development programs

In total, after 40 weeks, a Field Rep can expect to earn up to $54,000, plus travel expenses.

After completing the LI Field Representative program, former Field Reps have gone on to work for conservative think tanks, consulting firms, congressional offices, and national and state political parties.

Some have even started their own conservative non-profits or have run for political office.

Being an LI Field Rep opens doors to the political world.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to launch your political career today!

Apply now -- this may be the most exciting job you’ll ever have, and spots go FAST. Over 1,200 inquiries were made into the program last year.

Required Skills

Candidates for this position must have a knowledge and understanding of conservative philosophy with a dedication to grassroots activism and organization.

Candidates should also have strong interpersonal skills and should excel in both written and oral communication.

This position involves relocation and a great deal of travel. Candidates for this position must be willing to relocate anywhere in the continental United States for the 2023-2024 Academic School Year.

Due to the travel requirements of this position, interested candidates must have the following items to be considered:

Valid U.S. driver’s license

Auto insurance

Automobile

Laptop computer

Cell phone

Willing to relocate





Apply via Conservative Jobs





Bonus Qualifications: