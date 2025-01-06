JOB ALERT: Leadership Institute State Recruiter for MA, CT, and RI

January 6, 2025, 5:17 am ET

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

Summary:

Leadership Institute (LI) Recruiters identify and recruit students to start conservative student organizations or publications on campus within an assigned territory. Recruiters will develop a territory action plan to evaluate all college campuses within the territory and assign recruitment and training resources. Recruiters will also approve or deny membership into LI’s Campus Leadership Program (CLP) network and develop a strategic activism and training plan.

Responsibilities:

Duties and responsibilities include the following.

Regional Network Development:

a) Build and maintain relationships between LI, students, and groups within the region.

b) Research, analyze and recruit conservative students to participate in LI programs.

c) Make membership decisions. Analyze and determine which groups within the region qualify to participate in LI’s CLP network.

d) Develop a strategic plan to expand membership with LI in a territory each semester.

e) Create and develop regional training plan for your territory.

f) Approve and distribute LI resources to CLP groups.

g) Approve or deny requests from new CLP groups to join LI’s CLP network.

h) Approve or deny activism grant requests for group in the LI network.

i) Evaluate all higher education institutions to determine overall compatibility with CLP programs.

j) Build relationships with partner organization counterparts.

Program Management:

a) Manage your territories’ activism budget.

b) Approve or deny students for the Campus Ambassador program membership.

c) Approve or deny scholarships for Leadership Institute trainings.

Qualifications:

Candidates for this position must have a knowledge and understanding of conservative philosophy with a dedication to grassroots activism and organization. Candidates should also have strong interpersonal skills and should excel in both written and oral communication.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.