JOB ALERT: Operations and Events Assistant at Philanthropy Roundtable

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Senior Events Coordinator, we are seeking an Operations and Events Assistant to join the Philanthropy Roundtable. In this position, you will be a vital member of the Operations department and the extended Roundtable team. This person will oversee daily business activities and administrative tasks, assist with the set-up of internal events of varying sizes, and manage the front desk and back-office facilities, duties which are crucial to the Roundtable experience for staff and organizational partners alike.

As the first face our visitors and guests see, we are eager to find someone who is service-oriented and passionate about the Roundtable mission. The ideal candidate is an enthusiastic self-starter who has interest and experience in all things administration and events, is a forward thinker, exhibits outstanding customer service, and displays a high sense of urgency and attention to detail.

The role is in our HQ office in downtown Washington, DC., and would follow the Roundtable’s hybrid work policy. This is an entry-level role with significant growth potential, both within the Roundtable’s Operations department and across the organization. The projected salary range for this role is $46,000-$52,000, contingent upon the specific skills and experience of the selected candidate. Candidates who are eager to contribute to the operational success of the Roundtable, while exploring various philanthropic career paths are encouraged to apply.

Requirements:

1-3 years of administrative, events, or office management experience (internships included)

Ability to work in-office at the Roundtable HQ on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with remote days on Monday and Friday

Endorses and is motivated by the guiding principles, mission, and vision of the Roundtable

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and be forward-looking, creative, proactive, and efficient

Excellent organizational, prioritization, and time management skills

Possesses a customer-service attitude suited to working with successful business leaders and philanthropists

Exhibits characteristics of cheerfulness, confidence, and professionalism

Strong computer skills and demonstrable proficiency in using Roundtable systems, including Salesforce and Office 365 (Teams, Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Versatility to be both a self-starter and a collaborative team player

High standard of honesty and strong ethical standards

Ability to travel up to 5% of the time for Roundtable events. All travel will be domestic.

About Philanthropy Roundtable:

Philanthropy Roundtable is a well-established organization in the philanthropic free-market sector, serving as a resource for hundreds of donors and foundation leaders. Our vision is to build and sustain a vibrant American philanthropic movement that strengthens our free society. To achieve this vision, the organization pursues a mission to foster excellence in philanthropy, protect philanthropic freedom and help donors advance liberty, opportunity, and personal responsibility.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.