JOB ALERT: Program Manager at Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation

About the Role

The Program Manager will report to the Director of Speech & Debate to help execute a national expansion of the Coolidge Speech and Debate Program. The Program Manager will assist with planning and operating numerous debate tournaments annually, including two major national championship tournaments. The Program Manager will also work on outreach efforts to generate new grassroots interest and substantially grow the number of students participating in the program.

This is a full-time, in-office, position based at the Foundation’s headquarters in Plymouth, Vermont, or at Coolidge House in Washington, D.C. Compensation is commensurate with experience. Benefits include 100% of employee healthcare and dental insurance premiums and an employer matching contribution (up to 5%) to an employee 401k account, with step vesting.

Job Responsibilities

Work with the Director of Speech and Debate and Foundation management to expand the Coolidge Speech & Debate program nationally.

Help plan, attend and execute 10-12 high-quality in-person high school debate tournaments annually in cities across America. These include two national championship-level tournaments – the Coolidge Cup in Plymouth Notch, Vermont and the Coolidge Presidents’ Cup in Washington, D.C. – along with regional tournaments throughout the year. Tournaments take place on weekends and travel is required.

Cultivate grassroots growth of the Coolidge Debate model among interested students, coaches, and parents across the country. Assist in creating and distributing Coolidge Speech and Debate instructional and marketing materials, advising new partners, and helping launch new regional hubs of Coolidge Debate.

Maintain strong relations with important program constituencies, including members of the 1890 Society (the Foundation’s honor society for young alumni of the speech and debate program), debate coaches, parents, students, and Foundation donors. Recruit, train, and steward a volunteer network of citizen judges across the country.

Work with the Director of Speech and Debate and Foundation management to select debate topics. The Program Manager will play a key role in researching, drafting, and editing the content-rich briefs published for each Coolidge debate topic.

Assist in managing all phases of the registration process for tournaments, from drafting and posting tournament information, to corresponding with attendees, to accurately maintaining pre-tournament data in Tabroom.com (tournament administration software).

Enthusiasm for contributing to the overall work and success of all the initiatives of the Coolidge Foundation. We are a small team, and all staff members contribute across program areas.

Qualifications

0+ years of experience is required; the ideal candidate will have experience in the administration of student contests and show dedication to building a new institution for civil debate in America

A passion for President Coolidge and the values he promoted

Strong organizational skills and first-rate attention to detail; overall, an ability to plan and run complex debate tournaments around the country

Experience with high school debate is a significant plus, but not a requirement; similar experience in operations of academically-oriented or sports competitions is a viable substitute

Experience with the fast pace, high stakes, and seriousness of tallying and structuring a tournament is key

A high level of professionalism, integrity, sound judgment, discretion and confidentiality; ability to interact with Foundation partners of all levels

Superior verbal and written communication skills; research and writing experience, especially related to economics/public policy/history, is a strong plus

Experience recruiting, training, and managing volunteers. Ability to build a community of judges is valuable

Ability to travel 25% or more, especially on weekends, to run debate tournaments across the country

A proven ability to troubleshoot; ability to take initiative, “figure it out” and solve problems independently and effectively as they arise

A team player with a make-it-happen spirit and collaborative style

About the Coolidge Foundation

The Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation, formed in 1960, is the official foundation dedicated to preserving the legacy and advancing the values of America’s 30th president. The Foundation is headquartered at the President’s birthplace in Plymouth Notch, Vermont, and has a second office at Coolidge House in Washington, D.C.

