JOB ALERT: Regional Field Manager at Americans for Prosperity

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.





Job Summary

As a Regional Field Manager (internally referred to as a Grassroots Engagement Director) you will identify, recruit, and engage grassroots leaders in Central Ohio, mobilize them to take action, and drive policy reforms that open opportunities for all.

How You Will Contribute:

Identify activists in various parts of the state who are currently - or could become - leaders in their local communities

Organize events where you and other activists can engage the public through phone calls, social media, walking neighborhoods to talk with people face-to-face

Ensure that AFP stays in regular contact with our activists to keep them motivated, educated, and active

Manage part-time canvassing contractors, including but not limited to, time management, compliance with laws and regulations, and best practices





About the Organization

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is the premier grassroots organization focused on advocating solutions to the country’s greatest challenges. We recognize that tens of millions of Americans are frustrated with the extreme partisanship in government that keeps common-sense reforms from being passed, and instead seek to stand with policy leaders who are committed to finding a better way.





To Apply

Applicants should apply here via ConservativeJobs.com.







