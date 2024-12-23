JOB ALERT: William F. Buckley Jr. Fellowship in Political Journalism

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the Job

The annual William F. Buckley Jr. Fellowship in Political Journalism, sponsored by National Review Institute, is a unique opportunity for two recent college graduates to work as National Review writers and reporters for a one-year term, which is renewable up to one additional year. This is a full time position. The fellowship begins in May or June, depending on availability.

About William F. Buckley Jr.

William F. Buckley Jr. nurtured two generations of conservative journalists. His enormous legacy includes scores of conservative editors and writers.

How to Apply

Interested applicants must send a cover letter, current résumé, recommendation from an employer or professor, current transcript (unofficial acceptable), and a writing sample. The cover letter should explain the applicant’s education, work, other activities, and future goals as they relate to National Review. In other words, “why you and why National Review?” Applications are due by January 31, 2025.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.