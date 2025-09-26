John Carroll staffer mocks Charlie Kirk’s death on social media

A longtime staff member at John Carroll University in Ohio is facing backlash after celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Jeffrey Your, director of laboratory services at the Catholic school, shared multiple social media posts mocking the 31-year-old conservative activist, according to Breitbart.

Your circulated messages declaring, “Some men improve the world only by leaving it,” and “Charlie Kirk was shot today. First off — f**k that guy. He’s a fascist.” Other posts accused Kirk of being a “racist, xenophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic, sexist, white nationalist mouthpiece.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Utah TPUSA Pres says chapter was non-partisan, was for ‘everyone who loves America’]

One message Your shared stated, “Say stupid things, win stupid prizes,” while another hoped Kirk’s children would grow up in “the total opposite of everything their father envisioned.”

A Community Standards Manual from John Carroll University repeatedly emphasizes policies against violence, stating, “John Carroll University is committed to maintaining an environment that is free of violence.”

Public figures took to social media to condemn the criticism of Kirk. “Another vile human being exposed celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk,” posted Rep. Michael Rulli on Sept. 17. “This is a sickness of the mind. John Carroll should fire Jeffrey Your immediately.”

As of publication, Your’s university web page says, “We’re sorry, we couldn’t find the page you requested.”

John Carroll University has a dedicated Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) minor designed to engage students with social differences and injustices. The program “encourages students to engage with social differences and raise awareness of the variety of ways humans experience social bias and injustice.”

“Students will be empowered to be part of creating more equitable and just environments,” the description continues.

The college even has a Bias Response Team, headed by Dean of Students Sherri Crahen. A former dean, Lisa Brown Cornelius, previously led initiatives to foster “inclusive living and learning environments,” according to The Carroll News.

Beyond John Carroll University, other individuals have posted criticism of Charlie Kirk in the wake of the conservative speaker’s Sept. 10 assassination.

Last week, for instance, Clemson University assistant professor Melvin Earl Villaver Jr. deleted or restricted his social media accounts after sharing posts mocking the assassination of Kirk.

[RELATED: TPUSA chapters see boom in recruitment, nearly 18k inquiries for college chapters]

Screenshots show Villaver reposting messages like “no one mourns the wicked” and joking about Kirk’s death.

Similarly, University of Tennessee (UT) anthropology professor Tamar Shirinian sparked outrage by posting that the world is “better off” without Charlie Kirk, calling him a “disgusting psychopath.”

In response, UT President Randy Boyd condemned the remarks, saying they are “reprehensible” and under investigation. Shirinian’s UT profile has since been removed.

Campus Reform has contacted John Carroll University and Jeffrey Your for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.