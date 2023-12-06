John Jay becomes first CUNY school to provide 'emergency contraception' vending machines

In the name of “birth control rights” and “gender equity,” a school in the College University of New York system will use student activities fees to help subsidize several vending machines that include “emergency contraception.”

On Nov. 14, CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice announced its expansion of a “vital health resource” by becoming the first college in the school system to install such vending machines.

Allegedly due to student activism, the school has introduced two vending machines in partnership with the New York Birth Control Access Project (NYBCAP). The college’s Student Activities Association will partially subsidize these pills, lowering the price to only $10, an approximate $40 reduction from the usual cost at pharmacies.

PIX 11 reports that John Jay will offer “AfterPill,” an over-the-counter hormone medication containing Levonorgestrel. If taken within 72 hours of having “unprotected sex,” it will effectively prevent pregnancy by stopping fertilization and ovulation from occurring, according to the product’s website.

NYBCAP serves as a non-profit organization that advocates for “reproductive justice” and birth control availability in New York state.

NYBCAP executive director Jenna Bimbi told Campus Reform she is “proud of the advocacy work of local students to expand this access.” She states that “colleges and universities must prioritize their students’ education by investing in their healthcare” by subsidizing such contraceptives.

In footage obtained by Fox 5 New York, the vending machines appear to also offer candy, snacks, and phone chargers alongside the contraceptive pills for purchase.

In July, Campus Reform reported that Washington became the first state to subsidize emergency contraceptives in vending machines on college campuses with taxpayer dollars. The state allocated $200,000 towards the project and allowed colleges to apply for grants up to $10,000 each.

