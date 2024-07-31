Johns Hopkins prof who seemingly supported destruction of Israel under investigation by school

Screenshot taken from X acount of Zoobia Chaudry.

Johns Hopkins University is investigating one of its professors, Zoobia Chaudhry, after she made controversial anti-Israel social media posts, including one statement seeming to support the destruction of the Jewish State.

“The university has an established and rigorous process for addressing allegations of discrimination and harassment and referred the information to our Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) for careful review,” a Johns Hopkins spokesperson told Campus Reform. “We do not publicly announce details about specific cases but can confirm that we have begun an investigation through OIE.”



Chaudhry is an assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine specializing, among other things, in obesity medicine.



In November 2023, Chaudhry posted to X, comparing Israel’s counteroffensive against the terrorist group Hamas to the Mongol invasions of Europe and Asia in the Middle Ages that killed roughly 40 million people, according to some estimates.



“This fight is against humanity.. pure barbarism,” Chaudhry wrote. “We have read about Mongols who used to build towers of human skulls. No ethics, no rules, no shame, just kill everything that moves.”



In December, Chaudhry expressed her support for a statement from Rupa Marya, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who blamed Israel for Hamas’s existence.



“Hamas is a symptom of the problem, not the problem,” Marya wrote in her controversial post on X. “The problem is Israel’s brutal occupation and apartheid state. End the occupation, and you end the resistance. The only path forward without violence is a One State Solution with Equal Rights for All.”



Marya’s support for a “One State Solution” seems to call for the destruction of Israel as a sovereign entity.

Chaudhry reposted Marya’s statement on Dec. 8, stating: “[N]ot so complicated.”



Marya has found herself in controversy for other social media posts as well. In November, she compared Zionism to Nazism, and this January, she stated that “[t]he presence of Zionism in US medicine should be examined as a structural impediment to health equity,” and added that “Zionism is a supremacist, racist ideology.”



On Oct. 15, shortly after Hamas’s terrorist massacre of Jewish civilians, Chaudhry posted criticism of Israel on her X account, stating: “It has been my observation living in US for almost 20 yrs that many people do not know the background of Palestine and when they look a little deeper they see it clearly for what it is - an Israeli apartheid occupation.”



Campus Reform has contacted Johns Hopkins University and Professor Zoobia Chaudhry for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.