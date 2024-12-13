Joint letter warns colleges of potential human rights violations for handling of anti-Israel protesters

The American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International USA, and Human Rights Watch have called upon university administrators to stop restricting student protests in light of ongoing campus demonstrations against Israel.

In a letter on Oct. 31, the three groups warned of potential free speech violations, as well as alleged mistreatment of protesters at the hands of law enforcement.

”We come together today because we have been particularly concerned about the potential use of unlawful force when university administrators call in law enforcement officers to break up demonstrations on campus,” the letter reads. “We have serious concerns about the violent consequences when university officials call in police to quell protests, and the impact on freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.”

Through the use of social media posts, videos, and images, Amnesty International reported over 170 incidents across 20 universities where law enforcement allegedly exceeded appropriate boundaries in response to student protesters. Officers were said to have employed various crowd control measures, including the use of batons, rubber bullets, foam-tipped rounds, pepper spray, and tear gas, the letters states.

”All universities and colleges have human rights responsibilities to protect students’ right to express themselves and peaceably protest on campus,” the groups write.

”Police should not be summoned simply to disperse protesters whose presence has become undesirable to university administrators,” they add. ”Police presence may both increase tensions and seriously undermine the potential for any resolution grounded in respect for human rights.”

In a press release, Amnesty International Deputy Director of Research Justin Mazzola said that, “With the continuation of the Israeli military’s assault on Gaza and the risk of US complicity through the sending of weapons, campus protests in favor of stopping the violence and destruction will continue.”

”Universities have a responsibility to protect academic freedom and the rights to freedom of expression, and to peacefully protest, and we will be watching to ensure they do,” he added.

”It’s deeply concerning to see universities needlessly expose students to police violence for peacefully expressing their political opinions,” ACLU Human Rights Program Director Jamil Dakwar stated in the same press release. “We’re urging schools once again to exercise restraint, practice de-escalation, and protect free speech and dissent on campus.”

Campus Reform has reached out to ACLU and Amnesty International USA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.