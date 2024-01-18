Jordan Peterson loses court battle over mandatory social media training

Jordan Peterson lost a court battle after the College of Psychologists of Ontario ordered him to go through remedial social media training.

According to the National Post, a three-judge Ontario Court of Appeal panel dismissed Peterson’s request for leave to appeal a previous ruling. Peterson wrote on X that there aren’t any other legal routes to appeal the decision.

“A higher court in Canada has ruled that the Ontario College of Psychologists indeed has the right to sentence me to re-education camp. There are no other legal avenues open to me now,” Peterson wrote. “It’s capitulate to the petty bureaucrats and the addle-pated woke mob or lose my professional licence.”

”Congratulations, @CPOntario! You won this round. Mark my words, however: the war has barely started. There is nothing you can take from me that I’m unwilling to lose,” he added.

Peterson added, “watch out...You’ve been warned.”

In a separate post, Peterson wrote: “I want the entire current crop of minions at the College of Psychologists to publicly apologize and then resign--en masse.”

”They want me to undergo re-education, which they know will take up my time and fail in any case, so they can undermine my reputation and take my licence away anyway,” he said.

Peterson’s attorney, Howard Levitt, told the outlet that the decision gives more power to regulatory agencies.

“I think it’s going to be a licence to regulatory bodies to be more aggressive,” Levitt said.

Peterson was the subject of several complaints filed with the College of Psychologists of Ontario, such as calling a plus-size Sports Illustrated model “not beautiful” and commenting on Elliot Page’s gender transition, stating the individual “had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

The licensing board ruled that Peterson had to undergo social media training or risk his license being suspended, prompting legal action.