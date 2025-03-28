Judge issues temporary restraining order to block deportation of anti-Israel Columbia student Yunseo Chung

Another federal judge has intervened to prevent the Trump administration’s efforts to deport allegedly pro-Hamas student activists.

District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of Manhattan issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday to block ICE officials from removing 21-year-old Columbia student Yunseo Chung.

[RELATED: Anti-Israel vandalism guide found at Columbia encourages activists to use sledgehammers to ‘cause quite a bit of damage’]

Chung, a green card holder who is originally from South Korea, reportedly engaged in various anti-Israel demonstrations. Her lawsuit against the federal government notes that she “visited” Columbia’s anti-Israel campus encampment in the spring of 2024.

Despite her lawsuit downplaying her campus activism, federal officials insist her involvement has been problematic.

“Yunseo Chung has engaged in concerning conduct, including when she was arrested by NYPD during a pro-Hamas protest at Barnard College,” Department of Homeland Security Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin reportedly noted in a statement, referencing a demonstration from earlier this month.

Chung was among nine students arrested at the anti-Israel Barnard College protest after occupying Milstein Library alongside 200 other activists.

In her ruling on Tuesday, Judge Buchwald stated it was unclear how Chung “would pose potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences,” according to an Associated Press report.

“What is the issue with permitting her to stay in the community and not be subjected to ICE detention while the parties participate in rational, orderly briefing?” the judge continued.

Ramzi Kassem, one of Chung’s attorneys and a former Paul and Daisy Soros fellow, praised Judge Buchwald’s decision in a statement to reporters.

[RELATED: Linda McMahon says Columbia must fully comply with Trump admin’s demands to have federal funds restored]

”The court did the sensible thing — it is a temporary restraining order,” he noted, as reported by NBC News. “Until further order of the court, ICE will not be able to take further steps to detain her, and we will continue to fight as hard as we need to to vindicate her constitutional rights in court.”

The Associated Press reports that Judge Buchwald has ordered for oral arguments to take place on May 20.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.