Judge: Minnesota cannot ban faith statements for PSEO students

A federal court has struck down a 2023 Minnesota law that barred religious colleges from requiring students in the state’s Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program to sign faith statements.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel ruled Aug. 22 that the measure, which also imposed nondiscrimination requirements on participating colleges, violated constitutional protections for religious freedom. The decision came after Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota, the University of Northwestern–St. Paul, and several families challenged the law.

The court held that conditioning PSEO eligibility on removing faith requirements burdened the schools’ free exercise rights.

Brasel determined that the “Faith Statement Ban” could not be separated from the nondiscrimination mandate, striking down the amendment in full. The Minnesota Department of Education’s counterclaims were also dismissed.

“If the Schools’ eligibility to participate in PSEO is conditioned on not using faith statements as an admissions requirement, their free exercise in maintaining a campus community of like-minded believers is burdened,” the ruling stated.

A University of Northwestern–St. Paul spokesperson told Campus Reform that the ruling was a “win” for Minnesota families who wish to choose faith-based education through the PSEO program. “We are grateful that Northwestern can continue to serve those families who wish to get a head start in their college journey as members of our unwavering campus community,” the spokesperson added.

Crown College President Andrew C. Denton told Campus Reform the ruling affirms the rights of Christian schools.

“The court made clear that Minnesota cannot single out high school students who want to attend a faith-centered institution,” Denton said. He added that he appreciated lawmakers who opposed the law before its passage.

The decision comes amid a series of recent religious freedom disputes in higher education. In September, a former staff member at the City University of New York filed suit alleging she was fired after converting to Christianity and requesting religious accommodations. Last month, a former Springfield College student sued after she was dismissed from the physician’s assistant program for refusing to participate in an abortion observation, seeking $500,000 in damages.

National surveys show that Christianity’s decline in the U.S. has slowed, with Generation Z men showing renewed interest in faith, according to the Pew Research Center.

Campus Reform has reached out to Crown College for additional comment. This article will be updated with any response.