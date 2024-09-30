Judge orders temporary injunction to block UNM from imposing security fees against Riley Gaines, TPUSA chapter

The University of New Mexico (UNM) has been halted from forcing a security fee upon a conservative student group for hosting Riley Gaines.

A preliminary injunction has been ordered by Judge David Herrera Urias that will temporarily bar the school from imposing such a fee on the UNM Turning Point USA chapter.

[RELATED: Princeton, Yale, and Duke threatened with lawsuits over alleged affirmative action violations]

The development comes after the Southeastern Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit in February against UNM for demanding that its Turning Point USA chapter pay security fees to host former All-American swimmer Riley Gaines. In recent years, conservative students have accused schools of imposing such fees as a means to discourage right-leaning speakers on campus.

The university attempted to collect a fee of over $5,000 in order for the group to host Gaines, who has spoken out against men competing in women’s sports and serves as the director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute. As a result, both the Leadership Institute and the UNM Turning Point USA chapter joined in bringing the lawsuit forward against the university and school officials.

Court documentation shows that the groups argued that the move to demand a security fee violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Act of 1871, and other associated laws.

In comments provided to Campus Reform, Gaines stated that the result “is more than just a legal win—it’s a win for the First Amendment. Every student, regardless of their political views, deserves the right to express themselves freely.”

“For conservative students, this is a reminder that they are not alone and should feel empowered to organize events, share their beliefs, and challenge unjust policies,” Gaines continued. “There are organizations, like the Southeastern Legal Foundation, that will stand with them and protect their right to free speech.”

”This win will hopefully encourage more students to express their viewpoints without fear,” she concluded.

Southeastern Legal Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Hermann released a statement calling the injunction a “major win” for First Amendment rights.

“In this case, UNM enforced a high fee for students wanting to host Riley Gaines just because of who she was and what she was expected to say about the challenges of men competing in women’s sports,” she said. “While we are still reviewing this opinion, we are very pleased with the preliminary injunction we received from the court in this case and look forward to moving forward to protect the rights of these UNM students.”

[RELATED: CAIR, Palestine Legal sue University of Maryland for canceling SJP-led Oct. 7 vigil for victims of Israel’s ‘genocide’]

In a statement provided to Campus Reform, a UNM spokesperson noted that the school is “committed to the First Amendment and the right of free speech on campus” and “intends to comply with the court’s order, which was limited to speech events.”

“While UNM is currently prohibited from charging fees for the security it provides for speech events, UNM remains committed to ensuring the safety of our campus and the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors,” the statement continued.