Kamala Harris wants to make college 'tuition-free once and for all'

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris supported President Biden’s student loan handout plan and once said she wants to make college tuition-free.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris.

As Vice President, Harris supported the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 for tens of millions of Americans, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

The total cost of the plan would have cost roughly $400 billion, according to Politico.

In 2018, Harris said on X that college should be tuition-free.

Almost all students understand the struggle of student loans. Enough. It’s time we make college tuition-free once and for all. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 19, 2018

