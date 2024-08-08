Kamala’s VP pick Gov. Walz seen with Students for Justice in Palestine's parent organization founder at CAIR event

Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz, who’s now Kamala Harris’ running mate in the presidential election, was pictured with the founder of Students for Justice in Palestine’s parent organization at a 2019 Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) event.

Walz spoke at the CAIR event in 2019 where he was pictured with American Muslims for Palestine founder Hatem Bazian, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

American Muslims for Palestine is the parent organization of Students for Justice in Palestine

In 2017, Bazin was forced to apologize after retweeting a picture of a Jewish man captioned: ”Mom look! I is chosen! I can now kill, rape, smuggle organs & steal the land of Palestinians Yay #Ashke-Nazi.”

[RELATED: Kamala’s VP pick Gov. Walz supports free college for illegal immigrants]

Bazin is listed as a continuing lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2004, Bazin said “it’s about time we had an intifada in this country.”