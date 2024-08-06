Kamala’s VP pick Gov. Walz supports free college for illegal immigrants

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Harris selected Walz as her pick for Vice President in the upcoming election on Tuesday morning, according to CNN.

Here’s Walz’s record on higher education:

- Signed a bill into law in 2023 that allowed illegal immigrants to apply for free college tuition within the Minnesota State and University of Minnesota systems.

- Signed a bill that provided low-income students with free college tuition at public state universities.

- Signed an executive order on masking during the COVID-19 pandemic, which extended to universities.

According to Axios, the plan made illegal immigrants eligible to receive free tuition at schools with the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State systems if their families make $80,000 or less annually.

Minnesota Senate Higher Education Chair Omar Fateh, a Democrat, said in 2023 that “We want to make sure that when we’re expanding opportunities for everybody, we’re doing it for all Minnesotans, regardless of background, regardless of their documentation status.”