Kansas State shutters LGBT center, quietly rebrands DEI office

Despite recently closing its LGBT center, Kansas State University (KSU) reportedly continues to promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and gender ideology programs under new names.

Last month, KSU announced it would close its Spectrum Center by July 31 to comply with the state’s new anti-DEI law, which bans DEI offices, positions, training, and preferred pronouns in email signatures.

“With thoughtful consideration and deep respect for our community, I write to inform you that the Spectrum Center will cease operations,” President Thomas Lane said in a school-wide message on July 23.

KSU’s announcement followed similar moves by Wichita State and the University of Kansas amid state and federal anti-DEI policies.

Yet, despite the change, KSU continues promoting gender ideology and DEI principles under new names, according to Young America’s Foundation.

For instance, the university renamed its DEI office to the “Office of Access and Opportunity” while maintaining similar language and training on topics like “microaggressions” and intersectionality.

“K-State dedicates itself to providing access and opportunity to those who desire to work hard and earn a degree,” the current website explains.

YAF alleges KSU still engages in “ethnicity-based pay scaling,” race-based athletics initiatives, and “decolonized space” programs.

“The spectrum center was the embodiment of leftist ideology in campus programming, while it ending was a big win for our campus, we still have much work to do” YAF KSU Chair Silas Thoennes said in a press release.

Recently, multiple schools have come under fire for allegedly retaining DEI policies and programs.

For instance, employees at Vanderbilt University and the University of Iowa have recently been caught stating that DEI remains prevalent at their respective schools.

“All the things that I would say are components of DEI work are part of what we do,” Vanderbilt Student Affairs Vice Provost G.L. Black was recorded saying. “Even if we don’t label everything as DEI work.”

“It still exists: DEI and student organizations and all of that,” Iowa employee Andrea Tinoco also recently stated. “It is real. It still exists.”

Campus Reform has contacted Kansas State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.