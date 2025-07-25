Kansas State shutters LGBT Spectrum Center to comply with new anti-DEI law

Kansas State University has eliminated its Spectrum Center for LGBT-identifying students in compliance with the state’s new anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) law.

“With thoughtful consideration and deep respect for our community, I write to inform you that the Spectrum Center will cease operations,” President Thomas Lane said in a message to the school community on Wednesday. The change will take effect on July 31.

“Since its founding, the Spectrum Center has served as a vital hub for connection, advocacy and education,” Lane said in the message. “Through the dedication of its staff, and the strength of our LGBTQ+ students, faculty, staff and allies, the center has contributed significantly to K-State’s national recognition as a campus that values LGBTQ+ students.”

“Our calling now is helping ensure the reassuring spirit of welcome the center offered permeates beyond its Holton Hall location and is felt throughout our campus and community,” he continued.

The decision to remove the Spectrum Center brings the university into compliance with Kansas’s recently passed state budget in Senate Bill 125, which includes provisions against DEI offices.

The law requires public universities to eliminate any positions, mandates, trainings, state grants, or contracts related to DEI. The law also bans “gender identifying pronouns or gender ideology from email signature blocks” on school email accounts.

Wichita State University announced in May that it was ordering employees to comply with the email signature requirement. The University of Kansas similarly banned preferred pronouns in email signature lines earlier this week.

In complying with the state’s anti-DEI provisions, Kansas universities are also adhering to federal anti-DEI policies, including President Trump’s January anti-DEI executive order.

Young America’s Foundation filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights against Kansas State University in March, arguing that the school had failed to comply with the government’s anti-DEI stance.

Among other charges, the conservative organization accuses Kansas State of merely renaming its “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging” office to the “Office of Access and Opportunity” without making any substantial changes.

The complaint also states that the university rebranded certain staff positions, such as changing the title of the “Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging” to the “Vice President for Access and Opportunity.”

Campus Reform contacted Kansas State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.