Kansas State University drops ‘diversity’ from mission statement to comply with anti-DEI law

Kansas State University (KSU) will remove the word “diversity” from its mission statement, following a new state law that restricts Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives at public colleges.

The current statement, approved in 2008, says the university “embraces diversity.”

KSU President Richard Linton informed the Kansas Board of Regents of the change on Sept. 17, according to KMUW. The revision will instead change the wording to say the university “embraces all.”

The change was necessary to comply with Senate Bill 125, which bars state agencies from adopting DEI-related policies, Linton said. “We are asking for the change, ‘The university embraces all’ rather than ‘diversity.’” The regents unanimously approved the change in phraseology.

“The university embraces diversity, encourages engagement and is committed to the discovery of knowledge, the education of undergraduate and graduate students, and improvement in the quality of life and standard of living of those we serve,” the current version of the statement reads.

This unrevised version of the statement also currently describes how society is becoming “increasingly diverse.”

This year, Kansas joined other states where lawmakers have pressured higher education systems to dismantle diversity offices and remove DEI commitments from official policies.

In July, KSU posted an update about the anti-DEI legislation, Senate Bill 125. The university explained that a transition task force developed policies to comply with the law, which required state agencies to eliminate DEI-related mandates by Aug. 1.

Pursuant to the law’s requirements, all faculty, staff and student workers were told to remove pronouns from university email signatures by July 31.

Earlier this year, Kansas State announced it will close its Spectrum Center for LGBTQ+ students to comply with the new law. At the time, KSU President Thomas Lane said the center had been “a vital hub for connection, advocacy and education.”

KSU is not the only public university in the state to revise its policies following the passage of S.B. 125. The University of Kansas, for instance, ordered all employees to remove gender-identifying pronouns from email signatures and official communications by July 31.

Wichita State University also ordered employees to remove preferred pronouns from email signatures and official communications

Campus Reform has contacted Kansas State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.