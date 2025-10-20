Kennesaw State University memorial for Charlie Kirk interrupted by protests, arrests, and vandalism

On Oct. 14, a memorial event honoring Charlie Kirk at Kennesaw State University (KSU) was disrupted by protests, vandalism, and racially-charged comments.

The event, hosted by KSU’s Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) and Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), featured a lineup of Georgia policymakers and figureheads.

Among other general disruptions, one member of the crowd played loud sounds on a boombox, KSU YAL’s treasurer Bryce McConnell wrote in an email to Campus Reform.

McConnell said another member defaced the Charlie Kirk flag with ketchup, and another student Luca Compiani caused “constant annoyance.”

All three students were escorted away by law enforcement.

Compiani, age 18, was arrested during the protest and charged with two misdemeanors: simple battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

According to the arrest warrant, obtained by Campus Reform, Compiani deliberately bumped into an officer and defied a verbal command to stop. He fled and was pursued on foot before his arrest.

Left-leaning student groups, such as Young Democratic Socialists of America, Alpha Kappa Delta, and Pride Alliance, released a joint statement defending Compiani and calling the incident “a gross abuse of authority.”

None of the above organizations responded to Campus Reform’s request for comment.

Compiani has since been released after paying the $1,870 bond. He did not respond to an inquiry from Campus Reform about the circumstances of his protest and subsequent arrest.

An earlier interview with KSU’s student newspaper, The Sentinel, showed Compiani’s reason for protesting.

“I don’t like these people. I think these are the Confederate’s manifest, and as a real American patriot, I’m against them,” Compiani said.

Aside from the arrest, the event faced constant verbal harassment from the crowd. According to YAF president Daniel Shaver, two black speakers were particularly heckled. One was Jada Gray, former TPUSA president at KSU.

Gray was called a “Coon, nazi, black Charlie Kirk lover and a race traitor,” she said in an email to Campus Reform.

However, “[she] will not be silent and nobody will scare [her] into silence,” Gray continued.

McConnell noted that while police presence was strong, those responsible for vandalism and harassment were allowed to leave after giving their information.

“[The girl who threw ketchup and tried to start a fight should’ve been taken] into custody for vandalism and disturbing the peace right then and there,” McConnell said.

Leading up to the event, organizers say the announcement of the event on Instagram was also met with backlash, some Instagram users even threatening to shut the event down.

“Gonna go stink bomb the whole event,” one comment read. Others mocked the gruesome manner in which Kirk was shot.

The hatred is “shameful and hypocritical coming from those who claim to stand for tolerance and inclusion,” Shaver said.

Campus Reform has contacted KSU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.