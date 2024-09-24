Kentucky community college system launches review of DEI amid state lawmakers' concerns

As state lawmakers have made combatting DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) in higher education a priority, a Kentucky community college system appears to be reconsidering its own use of DEI.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has announced it will launch an internal review of any DEI-based programming within the two-year college system.

“In the coming weeks, KCTCS will be reviewing our system to ensure all programs, offices, and goals align with our commitment to success for all students,” KCTCS wrote on Sept. 13. “KCTCS is dedicated to inclusivity and maintaining an environment that is free of discrimination—where all people are treated equal. We are reaffirming our focus on the success of all students.”

When asked by Campus Reform about where KCTCS stood regarding Kentucky lawmakers recent efforts to end DEI programs in higher education, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Blaire Hess responded that the system’s focus is on ensuring that all students wanting to improve their lives have the “opportunity and support services to do so.” She also said that the school system will “leave all DEI decisions up to our capable legislators.”

Following the announcement, KCTCS President Ryan Quarles told the Kentucky Lantern that the aim of the move is “to make sure that our offices and titles correctly reflect our mission of student success for all student.”

“As KCTCS president, I want to assure our lawmakers and taxpayers and policymakers that we have an environment at our community colleges that is open to anyone and we welcome Kentuckians of all backgrounds and that when we offer support and services and programs that they’re open for every single student,” Quarles said in a recent interview with the outlet.

KCTCS has 16 colleges across the state and serves nearly 93,000 credit-seeking students, according to its website.

On the Gateway Community and Technical College website, the school states that “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion plays an important role in bringing people together, helping to form friendships and social support networks, and in helping communities to develop life skills and resilience.” The college also offers a DEI office that “serves as a safe space for ALL students to build relationships, respect the identities of others, and encourage meaningful dialog.”

In August, Campus Reform reported that the University of Kentucky had closed its DEI office after state legislators raised concerns about DEI programs’ apparent divisiveness. Earlier this year, state lawmakers had pushed for a bill that would crack down on “divisive concepts” that are mandated through DEI-based programming and instruction.