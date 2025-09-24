Kirk's legacy inspires conservative student as Michael Knowles headlines 'electric' TPUSA tour event

The University of Minnesota went forward with a Turning Point USA event featuring conservative commentator Michael Knowles on Sept. 22, despite safety concerns following shots fired near Rapson Hall the previous week and less than two weeks after TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

The event, part of TPUSA’s American Comeback Tour, was held at Northrop Auditorium. Organizers described the program as “a high-energy evening featuring a candid conversation about conservative values, followed by a live Q&A.”

Campus Reform Correspondent Sam Spanier, who volunteered at the event in his personal capacity, appeared on Fox & Friends First to describe the atmosphere as “electric.” He noted a powerful tribute to Kirk: an empty chair draped with the same “freedom” T-shirt Kirk wore when he was fatally shot while addressing students at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

University officials enforced extensive security measures. Attendees passed through metal detectors, while Northrop’s policy prohibited backpacks, water bottles, signs, and banners. Guests were also required to show a government-issued photo ID with a name that matched their ticket.

The event took place just one day after a memorial service in Arizona for Kirk.

Spanier told Fox that Knowles delivered a hopeful message focused on continuing Kirk’s mission, and that the conservative commentator answered audience questions while maintaining a confident presence throughout the evening. Reflecting on Kirk’s assassination, Spanier said it had renewed his commitment to activism, and inspired students across the country to remain engaged in the conservative movement.

Campus safety was already a concern at UMN after shots were fired near Rapson Hall earlier in the month during a separate student gathering.. No injuries were reported, but the incident triggered emergency alerts and prompted an increased security presence.

Spanier previously ran a TPUSA chapter at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, a separate campus than the host of Knowles’ speech, before a “threat of violence” against him and the chapter led Spanier to transfer colleges.

UMN President Rebecca Cunningham addressed the campus in the aftermath of Rapson Hall, stressing that violence “has no place at the University or in the communities where we live and work.” She noted that campus police secured the scene immediately and that additional precautions were in place for the TPUSA event.

“I also want to acknowledge the anxiety about Monday evening’s Turning Point event on our campus,” Cunningham wrote before the program. “We recognize those concerns and have updated our safety protocols to take every precaution warranted to ensure safety for all.”

Cunningham also emphasized the university’s commitment to free expression. “Our University will always be a place where diverse viewpoints are expressed and examined,” she said. “Core to this commitment is open and respectful dialogue, regardless of viewpoint.”