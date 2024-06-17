Lawsuit accuses Southwest Airlines of discriminatory program 'ONLY for Hispanic students'

A nonprofit is taking legal action against a major airline company for its alleged discriminatory program that only aids Hispanic students.

On May 20, the American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER) filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines in the U.S. District Court in Dallas, raising concerns that the airline’s “¡Lánzate! Travel Award Program” violates the Civil Rights Acts of 1866 and 1964.

This program, partnered with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, awards selected roundtrip flights to undergraduate and graduate students across the nation to support those who travel away from their homes to pursue higher education.

However, AAER specifically took issue with the eligibility criteria, noting: “Eligibility for the program depends on ethnicity. Southwest says ‘Yes’ when asked whether ‘this program [is] ONLY for Hispanic students.’”

In response to a request for comment, Edward Blum, president of AAER, directed Campus Reform to a press release in which he stated, “Programs like this one that exclude participants because of their race or ethnicity are unfair, unpopular, and illegal. Southwest Airlines should immediately open this program to all students, regardless of their skin color or ethnic heritage.”

Per the lawsuit, AAER states, “Southwest’s application page enforces this racial bar. According to Southwest, ‘student[s] must identify direct or parental ties to a specific country to determine Hispanic origin on the application.’”

The document also expresses that such requirements have already been declared unconstitutional in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, but Southwest is exercising such discriminatory practices anyway.

Campus Reform reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment, and the company stated that it is currently reviewing the complaint.

AAER outlines the grounds for this lawsuit, stating that two students, though completing all necessary requirements for application, were unable to apply to the program due to a lack of Hispanic origin and ethnicity.

“Members A and B find Southwest’s discrimination against them deflating, disheartening, offensive, and hurtful,” the complaint states. “That discrimination is all the more hurtful because they could have used those free tickets to help their family, improve their finances, and support their academics.”

Campus Reform reached out to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.