Lawsuit: MIT tolerated anti-Semitism, forced out Jewish researcher

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researcher is suing the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, alleging he was harassed and ultimately fired because of his Jewish and Israeli identity.

According to the complaint, students and his supervising professor shunned him, used anti-Semitic slurs, and eventually pushed him out of the lab while administrators ignored his appeals for help.

The amended lawsuit, filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law on behalf of the researcher, referred to as “John Doe,” expands on earlier claims that MIT has tolerated widespread anti-Jewish discrimination on campus, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

The lawsuit asserts that anti-Semitism at MIT sharply escalated after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, when student groups “celebrated the murderous rampage,” chanted for violence against Jews, and occupied campus buildings while administrators failed to act.

It claims MIT tolerated a climate where Jewish and Israeli students were harassed, shunned, and bullied—one professor allegedly posted a student’s photo and military service online, prompting threats against him and his family, while later branding another student an example of a “Zionist ‘mind infection’” in department-wide emails.

The lawsuit asserts that administrators ignored repeated pleas for protection, failed to investigate discrimination complaints, and allowed professors to “eliminate the Jew” from labs, ultimately forcing students and researchers out of programs and depriving them of educational and professional opportunities.

Campus Reform has reported about other allegations of anti-Semitism connected to MIT.

At a congressional hearing this month, experts alleged Jewish graduate students at schools including MIT face anti-Semitism through forced union ties. Witnesses warned compulsory membership in some unions suppresses free speech and enables discrimination against Jewish students.

Last year, activists at MIT distributed flyers linking to the Mapping Project, an initiative targeting Jewish organizations by publishing their addresses and calling to “dismantle” them. MIT President Sally Kornbluth warned that the project was anti-Semitic.

“Our interactive map illustrates some ways in which institutional support for the colonization of Palestine is structurally tied to policing and systemic white supremacy here where we live, and to US imperialist projects in other countries,” the project’s website asserts.

In December, the StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice appealed a federal judge’s dismissal of its lawsuit against MIT, arguing the university “failed its Jewish and Israeli students,” selectively enforced rules, and only acted minimally under pressure to address anti-Semitism on campus.

Campus Reform has contacted MIT and the Brandeis Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.